PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gladys Knight, known as “The Empress of Soul,” is bringing her show to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion on Saturday, August 17.

Gladys Knight has been recognized as one of music’s most memorable singers, validated by more than 50 years of unassailable artistry. She’s a seven-time Grammy Award winner, has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and succeeded in film, television and live performances.

Tickets for Gladys Knight's show go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, and online.

A very limited number of Orchestra One reserved seats are $125. Reserved seats range between $49.75 to $89.75, and general admission lawn tickets are $34.75. There’s a $3 Gold Circle III and Lawn discount with military ID.

The show is expected to start at 8 p.m., and the doors will open at 7 p.m. The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston are scheduled to be the opening performance.

Check out Gladys Knight's bio below: