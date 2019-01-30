"Gone with the Wind" is returning to theaters just in time for the film's 80th anniversary.

Fathom Events, which presents helps get big screen classics back to the big screen, says the films will have a two day run on February 28 and March 3.

Fathom writes the following about the movie:

"Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of one of the most revered motion pictures of all-time, Gone With the Wind! Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard and Hattie McDaniel star in this classic epic of the American South. On the eve of the American Civil War, rich, beautiful and self-centered Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh, in her Oscar-winning role) has everything she could want - except Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard),"

"But as the war devastates the South, Scarlett discovers the strength within herself to protect her family and rebuild her life. Through everything, she longs for Ashley, seemingly unaware that she is already married to the man she really loves (Gable) - and who truly loves her - until she finally drives him away. Only then does Scarlett realizes what she has lost... and decides to win him back."

Here in Hampton Roads, the movie will be playing at Regal MacArthur Center Stadium in Norfolk, AMC Lynnhaven 18 in Virginia Beach and AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 in Hampton. There will be shows at both 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. those days.

You can go ahead and buy tickets on Fathom's website.

If you're going, be prepared to block off some time: "Gone with the Wind" has a run time of nearly 4 hours. (There is an intermission, however).

The movie won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. When adjusted for inflation, it's still the highest-grossing movie of all-time, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, with a total of $1.824 billion in today's dollars. (That includes several re-releases over the years).