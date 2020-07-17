Hampton Coliseum announces second round of drive-in movie showings

On July 31 and August 1, Hampton Coliseum will be showing Frozen 2, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Onward and Jurassic Park! Tickets go on sale July 20.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Coliseum has set up another weekend event where people can catch a few flicks drive-in style.

The entertainment venue reports that the first weekend of their pop-up, drive-in movie showings completely sold out.

Because of that overwhelming response, venue directors want people to enjoy another round of drive-in movies on July 31 and August 1.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.: Frozen 2

Friday, July 31 at 10 p.m.: Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Saturday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Onward

Saturday, August 1 at 10 p.m.: Jurassic Park

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, July 20 for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee. People must buy tickets in advance, which will be available until 3 p.m on the day of each show.

For another $20, movie-goers can also get snack packs, which includes four popcorn, four candies and four drinks.

Hampton Coliseum asks the public to adhere to health and safety guidelines when visiting the venue. For the safety of all patrons and employees, visitors are required to wear face masks and maintain social distance while inside and outside the facility.