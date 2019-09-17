NORFOLK, Va. — Monopoly is one of the world’s most popular board games.

Now Hampton Roads has its own version of the timeless game.

13News Now picked up the game Hampton Roads-Opoly at the Wal-Mart Marketplace on Little Creek Rd in Norfolk.

It’s coined as a “fun game celebrating the world’s largest natural harbor,” and it includes some of the most popular places all over the region.

Doumar’s Cones in Norfolk, Buckroe Beach in Hampton and First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach are just three of the many places included.

Instead of “going to jail,” players have to sit in a traffic jam and the most expensive property in the game is the actual Hampton Roads.

On Wednesday it was on sale for $19.99.

