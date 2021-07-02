Hampton Roads Restaurants put Covid-19 restrictions in place ahead of Super Bowl

Several Hampton Roads restaurant owners said they're prepared to put restrictions in place ahead of Sunday's game.

NORFOLK, Va. — This year Super Bowl gatherings at bars and homes are going to be different.

Inside Norfolk’s Baxter's Sports Bar, bartenders said they're looking forward to Sunday's big game.

“We definitely need more people," said Baxter's Sports Bartender Corey Evans.

Evans is hoping the big game brings in a large crowd, although health officials are urging people to avoid large gatherings. The concern is large crowds could lead to another surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Especially right now with everything going on. Super Bowl is one of those things where people have parties at home, but there’s also parties at other places and I think it would be good now because everyone has been stuck home for a while," said Evans.

Evans said they're following all the Covid-19 restrictions.

“We spread out tables. Here at the bar we have four different tables. Normally, there were chairs all over the bar," said Evans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health recommended to not have large gatherings for the big game this year.

Air Force veteran Joseph Reynes agrees. He has watched the Super Bowl from across the world.

“I celebrated the Super Bowl from Baghdad, I celebrated the Super Bowl from Afghanistan," said Reynes. "We've always celebrated with large groups getting together.”

But this year will be different for Reynes. He said he'll stay home and watch the game with his family.

"I think it will be unwise if we were with a large group at a restaurant or something like that," said Reynes.

Evans is staying optimistic and hoping customers can help bring in some business.