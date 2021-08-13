Harlem Globetrotters return to Norfolk, Chartway Arena

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Chartway Arena for two days!

NORFOLK, Va. — It's like the NBA, but not. Yes, we're talking about the Harlem Globetrotters!

The world-famous team is coming back to Norfolk for two days, and you can catch their games at Chartway Arena.

The team is bringing their newly reimagined "Spread Game" to the arena on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 after their games scheduled for March were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the March 14 game at 2 p.m., can use that ticket to attend the Aug. 20 game at 7 p.m.

The same goes for those who bought tickets for the March 14 game at 7 p.m., those tickets will be valid at the Aug. 19 game at 7 p.m.

In a news release from Chartway Arena, the new "Spread Game" features ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks.

The show is part streetball, and part fan interaction with meet-and-greets available and celebrity court passes.

The Harlem Globetrotter's organization has been around for more than 95 years, and now the team said they are even more committed to bringing their voices to social justice conversations.

Chartway Arena said in a release, "The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today."

If you don't have tickets for the game, but would like to attend, there are still more available here.