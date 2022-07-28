Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Virginia this fall

Wizards and Muggles alike - get ready for the experience of a lifetime!

Are you tired of feeling like you have to blend in with the Muggle way of life? Are you looking to release your magic? This fall in Virginia, you can!

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is coming to Morven Park in Leesburg starting October 29, according to its website.

This will be the first location in the country!

You'll get the chance to wander through the forest at night and meet magical creatures, use your wand to cast spells, enjoy tasty treats and more.

Fortunately, wizards of all ages, shapes and sizes are welcome! And even if you're a Muggle, you're welcome too.

From the cuddly nature of Pygmy Puffs to the majestic elegance of Buckbeak, you'll get up close and personal with the creatures who have stolen the hearts of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fans alike.

"Explore after dark the sounds, lights, and special effects that bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life... Set in a beautiful woodland, this nighttime trail experience has been created by award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators," the website says.

While you're there, you can also make a difference for the forests that surround you every day by donating to the nonprofit One Tree Planted, which partners with communities to plant trees and increase awareness of their importance to our environment.

The real magic is the good you can do for the planet and the people around you.