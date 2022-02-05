Hurrah Players to perform 'How I Became a Pirate' at Norfolk's Perry Pavillion

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hurrah Players are setting up for a weekend of high-seas fun with two performances of a musical based on the best-selling children's book, "How I Became a Pirate."
Artistic Director Hugh Copeland and actor Elliot Pope visited the 13News Now studio on Monday to talk about the show.
"It's about a little boy playing on the beach, and he loves to play with his pirates, and all of a sudden -- because he's got such a great imagination -- they all come to life," Copeland said. "They take him aboard and teach him how to be a pirate. It's full of adventure, crazy pirates, a lot of singing and dancing, but at the end, we realize: 'It's fun to be a pirate, but it's better to be at home with your family.'"
"It's something that all members of the family, especially during Mother's Day weekend," Pope said.
The performances will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.
You can buy tickets online at the Hurrah Players website, or by calling the box office at 757-627-5437.
Getting a ticket in advance is highly recommended.