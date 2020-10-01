WASHINGTON — Instagram released three new boomerang features today: slow-mo, echo, and duo. Our reporters Ariane Datil and Eric Flack decided to try them out featuring their secret handshake. (Note: this secret handshake was created about 2.5 seconds before the video was taken and has no real meaning). Enjoy!

Classic – aka the normal one we all know and love.

Slow-mo – Just like Classic, but slower.

Echo – Kinda makes you feel like you're in the matrix

Duo – Replicates the last part of your action

A normal boomerang looks like this...

Now let's try the slo-mo feature.

And now echo...

And finally duo!

Tag WUSA9 on Instagram when you try out the new features and we'll share them on our page! Show us your best stuff!

