We tried out Instagram's new boomerang features...and they're AMAZING!

Instagram released three new boomerang features today: slow-mo, echo, and duo. Our reporters Ariane Datil and Eric Flack decided to try them out featuring their secret handshake. (Note: this secret handshake was created about 2.5 seconds before the video was taken and has no real meaning). Enjoy!
- Classic – aka the normal one we all know and love.
- Slow-mo – Just like Classic, but slower.
- Echo – Kinda makes you feel like you're in the matrix
- Duo – Replicates the last part of your action
A normal boomerang looks like this...
Now let's try the slo-mo feature.
And now echo...
And finally duo!
Tag WUSA9 on Instagram when you try out the new features and we'll share them on our page! Show us your best stuff!