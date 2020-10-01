We tried out Instagram's new boomerang features...and they're AMAZING!

If you need to be productive today, maybe you shouldn't read this. If you want hours of fun, read on my friend.

Instagram released three new boomerang features today: slow-mo, echo, and duo. Our reporters Ariane Datil and Eric Flack decided to try them out featuring their secret handshake. (Note: this secret handshake was created about 2.5 seconds before the video was taken and has no real meaning). Enjoy!

Classic – aka the normal one we all know and love.

Slow-mo – Just like Classic, but slower.

Echo – Kinda makes you feel like you're in the matrix

Duo – Replicates the last part of your action

A normal boomerang looks like this...

Now let's try the slo-mo feature.

And now echo...

And finally duo!