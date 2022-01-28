A one month change in Minnie Mouse's outfit at Paris Disneyland has turned into a debate over whether it's a distraction from challenges facing Americans.

PARIS, France — Disneyland Paris unveiled a polka-dotted pantsuit for the amusement park's 30th Anniversary, via their Twitter. Mixed emotions for some Disney fans have caused a stir on the internet.

The outfit, designed by Stella McCartney, will be showcased in March in honor of Women's History Month, according to a news release from Disneyland Paris.

"What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world," said McCartney. "Plus, she has such great style!"

The outfit and tweet announcement is pictured below:

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Minnie's pantsuit isn't the only new outfit she will wear along with other characters including Mickey, Donald, Daisy and the Chipmunks. As part of the news release, this YouTube video featured some of those new outfits.

The pantsuit is what got the most attention during a segment on FOX News with Candace Owens who said it was a way to distract from inflation and empty grocery store shelves.

“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored.” - @realcandaceo on Disney changing Minnie Mouse’s outfit pic.twitter.com/1CoVw8Eiyc — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 27, 2022

Owens' take ignited Twitter with most saying it was an overreaction.

"You are literally wearing a suit and most likely pants," said one tweet.

You do realize Minnie has worn pants multiple times and this is a promo for one park’s anniversary? — Giovannia (@giovannia73) January 27, 2022

Another commenter pointed out the other new outfit Minnie will wear which is a dress.

Actually Minnie will be wearing two outfits to celebrate paris anniversary including a beautiful dress to celebrate woman month https://t.co/69JBtINAvY — Elisa_esrv21 (@esrv21) January 28, 2022

For the most part, many users shared the same sentiment. The majority of those online didn't see a problem with the attire change.

One user pointed out that this wasn't the first time that Minnie Mouse had worn pants. Commenting, "Minnie has worn something other than her red dress..."

For its part Disneyland Paris had this to say in its news release.