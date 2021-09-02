'Jeopardy!', family of late host Alex Trebek donate his wardrobe to Doe Fund

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards said donating the late host’s wardrobe was the perfect way to honor his last request.

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Beloved and late host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek is still helping others posthumously. The game show and Trebek’s family have donated a large portion of his wardrobe to nonprofit The Doe Fund.

Trebek’s son, Matthew, is a supporter of The Doe Fund, and suggested that his father’s wardrobe be donated to them.

The organization provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration, according to a news release.

The garments were packed up by Matthew and the game show’s costumer Steven Zimbelman.

It includes 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks.

"We are so grateful for JEOPARDY! and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us," said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund, in the news release.

"The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” Richards said.