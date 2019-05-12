NEW ORLEANS — "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."

Multi-talented singer, songwriter Justin Timberlake decided to "Say Something" Wednesday -- breaking his silence since photos and videos of he and his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, holding hands were released last month.

Timberlake posted to Instagram and issued an apology, calling his actions a "strong lapse in judgement."

"Nothing happened between me and my costar," the post continued. " I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," he explained.

The pair is currently filming the movie Palmer in Louisiana.

The film follows Timberlake as former high school football star Eddie Palmer and his journey to re-assimilate into life in his hometown after a prison sentence.

Wainwright, who most recently starred in Netflix's Raising Dion, portrays Maggie Hayes, a school teacher who develops a relationship with Eddie, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Timberlake--who married fellow actress Jessica Biel in 2012-- says he is focused on being the best husband and father he can. Timeberlake and Biel welcomed a son, Silas, in 2015.

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologized to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," Timberlake wrote.

He closed the post saying, "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this move and excited for people to see it."

