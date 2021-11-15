Ludacris, Nelly among artists coming to Norfolk Hip Hop Festival

Ludacris and Nelly are just two of the artists announced for the January festival.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Hip Hop Festival has announced its artists for the January festival, featuring Grammy-award-winning artists Ludacris and Nelly.

Joining them will be CeeLo Green and the Ying Yang Twins.

Both Ludacris and Nelly have been in the spotlight for a while since they both went big in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Ludacris has been busy both in the world of music and outside of it with his role in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Nelly has also done some acting work, starring in The Longest Yard with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

CeeLo Green is known for his worldwide hit "Forget You," which came out in 2011. He also appeared as a judge on The Voice.

The Ying Yang Twins debuted in 2000 and rose to popularity in 2003, after they collaborated with Britney Spears.

The festival will take place at the Scope Arena on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $59 to $350+.