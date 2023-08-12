Ooey-gooey... Mac and Cheese Festival returning to Norfolk for fourth year

The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and cheese from more than 15 vendors with all the cheesy goodness anyone could imagine.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of Hampton Roads' favorite - not to mention tastiest - food-oriented festivals makes its return from September 30 through October 1.

It's the Fourth Annual Mac and Cheese Festival, and it's coming to the Waterside District in Norfolk with all the cheesy goodness anyone could imagine.

The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and cheese from more than 15 vendors, but also:

Family Fun Zone with Bounce Houses, Face Painters & more!

Free Pumpkin Patch & Painting

Mac & Cheese Eating Contest

Giant Cheese Fry Bar

“Best of” Awards Ceremony

Giant Craft Beer Garden

Axe Throwing Expo

Bands & Live Entertainment

Cornhole Tournament & Tailgate Games

Giant Artisan & Vendor Marketplace

Also returning this year are contests that provide the opportunity to win cash and prizes:

The Mac & Cheese Eating Contest. Ten people can compete -- and between them, the person who can eat the most mac and cheese in two minutes wins.

The Cheese Fries Eating Contest. Contestants get a giant bucket of cheese fries and the person who reaches the bottom first wins.

The Can of Whiz Hold. Whoever can hold a giant can of cheez whiz in front of them without falling wins.

Tickets to get in from 2-8 p.m. are $10. Children who are 10 or younger get into the festival for free.

Once inside, you'll purchase a sheet of five vouchers, which you'll then trade for bowls of mac and cheese or fries, Guests can also buy some snacks using regular cash and credit.

There's a VIP ticket package for $55 that will give you early admission, which will give you a two-hour window before the general admission participants get in during which you can stuff yourself with all the mac and cheese and fries you can eat. The VIP package also includes a few more bells and whistles.