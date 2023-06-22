Comedian Mike Epps will take the stage at Rivers Casino Portsmouth

On Saturday, Aug. 5, stand-up comedian Mike Epps is headed to The Event Center for the casino's first comedy show, and tickets are officially on sale.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Comedy is coming to Rivers Casino Portsmouth!

"We are thrilled to kick off the first of many comedy shows in our Event Center with the very funny Mike Epps," said Brian Bork, Vice President of Marketing at the casino. "His quick wit and ability to engage the crowd will make for an evening full of belly laughter."

Epps joined the comedy scene more than twenty years ago. He's known for his mastery of comedic timing and hysterical expressions, and has performed live in more than 40 cities across three continents.

Epps has appeared in several feature films, such as "Jumping the Broom," "The Fighting Temptations" and "Girls Trip."

He also currently starts in and produces the Netflix comedy "The UpShaws." It's based on his life, growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life.

The comedian, actor and producer is taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. Tickets start at $39. You can buy them in-person at Rivers Casino, or online.