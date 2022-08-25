x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach

The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3.
Credit: phpetrunina14 - stock.adobe.com
people watching movie in open air cinema in city park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'

The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3.

The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza.

The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The Plaza:

  • "Encanto" - September 3 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • "Sing 2" - September 10 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • "Luca" - September 17 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • "Soul" - September 24 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • "Vivo" - October 1 at 6:30 p.m.
  • "Paw Patrol" - October 8 at 6:30 p.m.
  • "American Underdog" -October 15 at 6:30 p.m.
  • "Hotel Transylvania" - October 22 at 6:30 p.m. 
  • "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" - October 29 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Thursday August 25, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out