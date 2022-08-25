Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'
The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3.
The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza.
The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The Plaza:
- "Encanto" - September 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- "Sing 2" - September 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- "Luca" - September 17 at 7:30 p.m.
- "Soul" - September 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- "Vivo" - October 1 at 6:30 p.m.
- "Paw Patrol" - October 8 at 6:30 p.m.
- "American Underdog" -October 15 at 6:30 p.m.
- "Hotel Transylvania" - October 22 at 6:30 p.m.
- "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" - October 29 at 6:30 p.m.
