Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'

The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3.

The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza.

The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The Plaza:

"Encanto" - September 3 at 7:30 p.m.

"Sing 2" - September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

"Luca" - September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

"Soul" - September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

"Vivo" - October 1 at 6:30 p.m.

"Paw Patrol" - October 8 at 6:30 p.m.

"American Underdog" -October 15 at 6:30 p.m.

"Hotel Transylvania" - October 22 at 6:30 p.m.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" - October 29 at 6:30 p.m.