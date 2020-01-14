'An American in Paris' returns to movie theaters

The winner of six Academy Awards in 1951, the Gene Kelly musical plays on the big screen on Jan. 19 and Jan. 22.

Fathom Events kicks off its 2020 TCM Big Screen Classics series with the musical masterpiece An American in Paris this weekend.

The 1951 Vincente Minnelli-directed movie classic will return to movie theaters nationwide for two days only — Sunday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 — with brand-new insights from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.

With a score by George Gershwin featuring the tunes "I Got Rhythm," "Love Is Here To Stay," and "S'Wonderful," An American in Paris sees Kelly as a starving American painter gobsmacked by love in the City of Lights.

The musical romance was nominated for eight Oscars and won six, including the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film is also known for a 17-minute ballet performance, hailed by Roger Ebert as one of the most influential and memorable in the genre.

Tickets for An American in Paris' theatrical run can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.