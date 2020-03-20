Disney releases ‘Onward’ on digital download this weekend, coming to Disney Plus April 3

Disney has announced a special surprise!

LOS ANGELES — As movie theaters close around the country to slow the spread of coronavirus, studios have started offering their films on digital download and streaming services instead.

Disney is among those companies, and Friday they announced a big surprise! Onward – their most recent Pixar release – will be available on digital download in the United States starting Friday, March 20.

That's right! You can gather the family together to watch the new movie from your own couch this weekend.

But that’s not all…

Onward will also begin streaming on Disney Plus starting April 3 – less than a month after the movie was released in theaters nationwide.

“Making this movie brought the cast & crew a lot of joy,” Onward’s director, Dan Scanlon tweeted Friday. “We hope it can do the same for you.”

Last week, Disney made Frozen II available on Disney Plus, which was three months ahead of schedule.