Hampton and Virginia Beach AMC Theaters open Aug. 20th

Theaters across Hampton Roads are opening their doors next week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AMC Theatres are opening back some theaters across the country. Two in Hampton Roads will open on August 20, 2020.

Got any spare change? A dime and a nickel, 3 nickels or a stack of 15 pennies will get you into an AMC theater. A whole 15 cents is the starting rate for a ticket, for a limited time.

“Yeah you can’t beat it, you can’t beat it with a stick. That’s a good price," said Meghan, a Virginia Beach resident.

The AMC theaters Hampton Towne Centre 24 and Lynnhaven 18 in Virginia Beach will open their doors on August 20th.

Our reporters asked movie fans if they'd show up on the first day.

"Absolutely," replied a movie fan, who didn't give his name. One of his friends said they may hold off.

"I might wait a little bit. You’re going to wait a little bit. I might a wait a little bit see what happens," said the friend. "We’ll be the guinea pigs," they laughed.

The theater giant is keeping things small. Only opening up to 30% capacity. That's actually under what Governor Ralph Northam's administration set for Phase 3, where 50% capacity is permitted.

Moviegoers have their masks nearby and they're ready to adjust.

"I’m pretty sure the seating will be different," said one person.

AMC said there will be some changes - particularly with seating arrangements. Every other row will stay empty, for social distancing.

AMC said patrons are not allowed to wear certain types of masks like "neck gaiters, open-chin bandannas and masks that have ventilation valves."

In recent tests, those models have shown to be some of the least effective at preventing the spread of droplets.

Another big change - while folks can still get soft drinks and popcorn, there's no refills. This limits the contact between you and the concession workers.

Our source and her friends can't wait to return to some semblance of normalcy.