Hampton Roads Regal Cinema locations to reopen in May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will reopen several Hampton Roads locations on May 21, according to its website.

It's part of the movie theater chain's rolling list of re-openings, beginning on April 2. Regal had been one of the most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark.

While select theaters will begin reopening across the country through April and May, local locations will not reopen until May 21:

Chesapeake - Regal Greenbrier

Newport News - Regal Kiln Creek

Norfolk - Regal Macarthur Center & RPX

Suffolk - Regal Harbour View Grande

Virginia Beach - Regal Columbus

Virginia Beach - Regal Strawbridge Marketplace

Williamsburg - Regal New Town

Regal notes that reopening dates for individual locations could shift.