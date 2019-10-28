VIRGINIA, USA — Every TV channel and streaming service is making sure they're stacked with Halloween movies this month.

One website has decided to create a list with each state's favorite spooky movie for this scary season.

According to Frontier Business, which offers cable TV and internet subscriptions, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is the Old Dominion's favorite spooky movie for children!

Frontier gathered Google search data from the past year on children's Halloween movies rated PG or below and selected the top 18. They then ran the search volume of those 18 movies in every state and reported the movie with the highest volume.

Virginia's neighboring states came out with a different outcome.

Scooby-Doo is North Carolina's favorite spooky movie for kids. Hocus Pocus came out on top as West Virginia's favorite. And Maryland's is ET.

Click here to view the list and learn more.

