'Hocus Pocus' coming to Suffolk drive-in

The beloved Halloween classic is coming to Bennett's Creek Park on Saturday, October 17 as a free drive-in showing.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Come, little children, the Sanderson sisters will take thee away into a land of enchantment -- or to Bennett's Creek Park, that is.

That’s right, the beloved Halloween classic is coming to the Suffolk as a Carpool Cinema on Saturday, October 17.

The film following the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return from 17th Century Salam for one night of chaos.

There won't be any concessions available, but you are welcome to bring your own food and snacks to the park and to enjoy the movie from your car.

Bennett's Creek Park will open for parking at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at approximately 7 p.m. Organizers say you should arrive early, because space is limited.

It's located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. The park will be closed from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to prepare for the event. This event is free and open to the public.