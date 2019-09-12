WASHINGTON — Did you get caught up in traffic or road closures a while back due to the filming of the Wonder Woman sequel? Well, now you can catch a glimpse of the local scenes from the new movie.

The trailer, which was released Sunday, was partially filmed throughout both Northern Virginia and DC during the spring of 2018.

In the trailer, you see Gal Gadot, who plays Diana Prince -- also known as Wonder Woman -- throughout several landmarks across the DMV; such as the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in downtown DC, The Watergate Complex and the former Landmark Mall in Alexandria.

The sequel is set to take place in the 1980s and will also include one of Georgetown's most iconic shops -- Commander Salamander. The shop was known for it's trendy, funky style of tee shirts, jeans, and shoes.

And of course, the setting wouldn't be DC without showing several scenes of the U.S. Capitol as seen from Freedom Plaza.

Filming for the movie began on Jun. 14, 2018 and ended on Jun. 16, 2019.

The film's original release was scheduled to be released in theaters sometime in December 2019 before pushed to it's now June 2020 release date due to the film's director, Patty Jenkins, being granted additional time to work on the film.

The action movie is a follow-up to the 2017 Wonder Woman movie.

The new trailer for 'Wonder Woman 1984' features scenes filmed in DC and Virginia Capitol Hill in DC as seen from Freedom Plaza The first shot of the trailer shows The Watergate Complex, famously known for the major federal political scandal during the Nixon administration. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in downtown DC. The now-defunct Landmark Mall is one of the many scenes throughout the film where Wonder Woman can be seen fighting villains. The outside of the former Landmark Mall, another scene featured in the 2020 film.

