Portsmouth Pavilion showing Halloween movies through October

Catch a Halloween flick at the Portsmouth Pavilion all October long! Every Saturday night, they'll be showing one spooky, but family-friendly movie! And it's free!
Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
Charlize Theron as the voice of Morticia Addams (left) and Oscar Isaac as the voice of Gomez Addams (right) in THE ADDAMS FAMILY, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2019 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Spooky season is upon us and the Portsmouth Pavilion wants families to join them for some Halloween fun!

The venue, also known as the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, is throwing a "Halloween Movie Madness" event every Saturday night in October.

And these outdoor events are totally free! 

Here's the schedule:

  • Saturday, Oct. 3 – MONSTERS, INC. (G)
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 – FRANKENWEENIE (PG)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17 – HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (PG)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 – THE ADDAMS FAMILY (2019) (PG)

Guests are encouraged to dress up and wear their best Halloween costumes! Gates will open at 6 p.m. each Saturday and the movies start at 7 p.m. sharp.

The open seating at the pavilion is unreserved, but organizers will be imposing social distancing measures for everyone's safety.

Also, to limit person-to-person contact, guests will need to bring their own food and beverages and put non-alcoholic drinks in plastic bottles that are no larger than 20 ounces.

The event is open to the public and parking is also free in every Portsmouth city garage and lot.

For more information, call 757-393-8181 or click here.

