Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'

A line was seen wrapped through the front entrance and concession area as moviegoers of all ages showed up to provide support of the movie and get a seat for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Actress Taraji P. Henson bought out a movie theater in D.C. this weekend to support Viola Davis in her new film "The Woman King," an all-female lead action film.

"DC, Pull up [hand emoji] !!! Let's show my sister @ViolaDavis, cast, and @gpbmadeit support in celebration of this legendary, empowering all-female lead @WomanKingMovie," Henson wrote on Instagram. "We bought out the theater, let's show up and support [three stars emoji]."

Davis responded to Henson's Instagram post about the movie in a comment, "Thank you, Taraji! Love you sis [hand and black heart emojis]."

Locals were overjoyed to join in the fun at the Sunday showing at the Regal Gallery Place theater, in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood, around 3:00 p.m.

A line was seen wrapped through the front entrance and concession area of the movie theater as moviegoers of all ages showed up to support the movie and get a seat for free.

"I think this movie is going to be amazing," said a woman standing in line named Regina, in town from Boston, Massachusetts. "It's going to promote Black beauty, Black excellence, Black strength and I think that everyone should come out and see it."

Tickets were distributed as attendees presented Taraji's Instagram post on the film for entry. Seats were given on a first-served basis.

"When I had saw the trailer, I think the movie is going to be great because of the trailer. It had a lot of detail and it had a lot of action," a little girl filled with excitement said.

The film "The Woman King" is based on a remarkable story of Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills.

"The Woman King," which conquered the North American box officer in the first weekend in theaters, earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony.

"I'm so excited to be here," another woman said, who brought along five generations of family members to head to the theater upon seeing Henson's Instagram post. "In the DMV, we're representing!"