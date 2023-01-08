Here are the headliners for 2024 Patriotic Festival in Norfolk

The festival will take place at the Norfolk Scope Arena from May 24 to 26, 2024.

NORFOLK, Va. — Patriotic Festival in Norfolk is going to feature some big county music names as the 2024 headliners, the event's website shows.

Bailey Zimmerman, Hardy, and the Zac Brown Band are going to be performing Memorial Day weekend at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The festival will take place from May 24 to 26, 2024.

Bailey Zimmerman is playing on May 24, Hardy is on the 25, and Zac Brown Band on the 26, all their performances are starting at 7:00 p.m.

The festival will also have other events, including a BMX tour, a party zone, a military dog meet-and-greet and more!