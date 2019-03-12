VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alanis Morissette is celebrating 25 years of her hit album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ with a U.S. tour from Oregon to New York, with a stop in Virginia Beach included!

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter announced her 2020 tour on Monday. She’ll be joined by special guests Garbage and Liz Phair.

Morissette will come to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Friday, July 3, 2020. Presales begin December 12 at 11 a.m. while tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased at livenation.com.

Morissette just released the first single from her album "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," which is set to come out May 1. The song is called "Reasons I Drink."

The tour will feature Morissette’s new songs, but she’ll also perform all of her biggest hits from her career.

A musical based on her hit album "Jagged Little Pill" makes its Broadway debut Dec. 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.