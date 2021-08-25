Live music is back | All Time Low, The Maine play to sold-out crowd at The NorVa

Alternative rock band Grayscale also opened the show. People had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before getting in.

NORFOLK, Va. — After a long downturn in live music due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative rock acts All Time Low and The Maine played to a sold-out crowd at The NorVa Tuesday night.

Both bands are touring in support of their albums that dropped during the pandemic. The Baltimore-based All Time Low released "Wake Up, Sunshine" in April 2020. The Maine released "XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time" on July 9 of this year.

Philadelphia-natives Grayscale also opened the show. They're dropping their new album "Umbra" on Friday.

Before getting into the venue, The NorVa required that people show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours prior to the show. Beginning Oct. 1, the venue will require full vaccination for concert-goers.

All we can say is that it's good to have live music back.

Went to my first show at @TheNorVa last night: @AllTimeLow and @themaine. Such a wild time as you can see: (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MZfjXqfeRt — Preston Steger (@prestonsteger) August 25, 2021