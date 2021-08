The singing competition is going state by state, choosing people to feature on the show. You have to be at least 15 to participate.

NORFOLK, Va. — American Idol is holding virtual auditions for Virginian contestants on Friday.

The show's website lets people know when a state or audition day is full - and there are still some spots open for Virginia.