Backstreet Boys postpone upcoming summer tour, concert in Virginia Beach

Doesn't look like Backstreet will be back in 2020. The performance in Virginia Beach will be held at a later date.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fans of the popular boy band, Backstreet Boys, will have to wait a little longer to see them in concert.

The group announced on Twitter that they'll be postponing the North American leg of their World DNA Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before you go looking for a ticket refund, they also wrote "Hang on to tour tix" in their Twitter post and noted that they hope to restart the tour in 2021.

The band was supposed to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 19. Tickets went on sale this past Valentine's Day.

You can find tickets here when they go on sale and check the band's site for more information.