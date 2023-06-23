Beach It! off to a rainy, but crowded start at the Oceanfront

The first day of the festival got off to a rainy start, but it stayed dry throughout the afternoon, with the sun trying to peak out of the clouds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The three-day country musical festival Beach It! is finally here!

Concertgoers have taken over six blocks at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, where city leaders are expecting large crowds this weekend.

The first day of the festival got off to a rainy start, but it stayed dry throughout the afternoon, with the sun trying to peak out of the clouds.

The weather didn’t stop people from coming down to the Oceanfront to enjoy all of the country music Beach It! has to offer.

Stephanie, Ashley and Kristin came all the way from Long Island to celebrate their friend’s bachelorette party here at the festival.

"We love country. I’m here for the country! We all love country music and this is the place to be right now," said Stephanie and Kristin.

The day started at 2:15 p.m. with Dee Jay Silver and up-and-coming artists on the Next from Nashville stage.

Crowds gathered to hear Kip Moore and Riley Greene earlier in the afternoon on the Main Stage.

Hampton Roads natives Daniel Butler and David Paul said they can’t get enough of country music.

"We’re out here to listen to a little bit of music, have a good time," said Butler.

"Excited for people coming here and supporting everybody here," echoed Paul.

Giovanni Rojas, Mell Meus and Donnell Brown said they came all the way from New York to see one artist in particular.

"Luke Bryan. We see him all the time and we love his music," said Meus.

"Virginia Beach and Luke Bryan. How could you go wrong?" agreed Rojas.

Miranda Lambert took the stage at 9:30 to a loud roar from the crowd, closing out night one of the festival with her big hits.

Everyone we talked to said rain wasn’t going to stop them from having a great time all weekend long.

"I think we’re gonna get a little bit of rain but it’s gonna be alright we’re gonna stay out here. Either way, I’m ready to get drenched. I got my board shorts on, I got a white T-shirt, it’ll be fine, so we’re excited. You know, concerts in the rain, they’re great," said Butler and Paul.

Saturday night, Beach it! will host Cole Swindell and Thomas Rhett on the Main Stage.