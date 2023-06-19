Beach It! What you can and cannot bring to the Oceanfront music festival

The three-day festival boasts several country music stars as the festival makes its way to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The three-day Beach It! Country Music Festival is only a few days away, and if you are planning on attending, there are some key items you might want to know about.

The festival is completely cashless, meaning would-be buyers need to bring a credit card with them or some form of Apple Pay or Google Pay.

There is also a way to pay for items using a wristband that will be given to all attendees.

It's the first time Beach It! has come to Virginia Beach's Oceanfront, and tens of thousands of people are preparing to descend on the area. However, depending on your ticket there could be limited entries.

For those who purchased a general admission wristband, attendees will be limited to entering and exiting the festival up to three times per day.

Those with a VIP pass can enter and exit an unlimited amount.

There are also restrictions on what attendees can and cannot bring to the festival. Items such as alcohol, blankets, weapons, coolers, and musical instruments will not be allowed.

Guests will be allowed to bring things such as towels, beach chairs, E-cigs, empty reusable bottles, and a gallon bag size bag full of snacks.

Towels cannot be used to "save" spots on the beach, and beach chairs can only be set up in designated areas. Chairs will not be allowed in the VIP section.

Bags are also allowed, but cannot be bigger than a fanny pack or a clutch. Clear bags are also welcomed but cannot be bigger than 15 x 23 centimeters.

If attendees wish to lock up any of their items at the festival, they can reserve a locker. It is $25 a day to reserve one, and it is $60 for the entire festival.