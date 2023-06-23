x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Beach It

Miranda Lambert's 'Little Red Wagon' for pet adoptions at Beach It!

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation partners with Hope For Life Rescue and the Virginia Beach SPCA for adoptions and donations.

More Videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Visitors at the Beach It! Country Music Festival had a chance to take home a new furry friend on Friday!

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation partners with Hope For Life Rescue and the Virginia Beach SPCA for adoptions and donations.

SEE ALSO: What to know about the Beach It! Country Music Festival

Foundation workers tried to fill Miranda's giant "Little Red Wagon" with pet donations. One lucky donor had the chance to win VIP passes to the festival!

Miranda Lambert's performance is scheduled for 9:25 Friday night on the Beach It! main stage.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out