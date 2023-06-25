Despite storm delay, day 3 of 'Beach It!' festival ends on a high note

At 5:30 pm, there were several weather advisories that had been issued for the area, but by 6:30, the system had pretty much cleared out.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Festival-goers were compelled to evacuate the performance site at the Beach-It! Country Music Festival when stormy weather moved into the area late Sunday afternoon.

However, the weather moved through fairly quickly, and festival organizers posted on social media at around 6:15 p.m. that the festival site would reopen at 6:45, and the shows would resume.

UPDATE from @BEACHITFestival: Doors will re-open at approximately 6:45 pm. https://t.co/PgPQA9BkAT — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) June 25, 2023

The delay didn't appear to deter many concertgoers.

“We just came to Waterman’s, and we ate and drank a little and went back out there," Kristen Donahoe said.

The evacuation brought some extra foot traffic for some Oceanfront business.

“Sometimes when it rains, everybody wants to come inside and have a snack, something to drink. So, that’s not so bad either," said Eric Emerson, the Director of Operations at Waterman’s.

Emerson said he's glad to see visitors enjoying all Virginia Beach has to offer.

As soon as festivalgoers got the all-clear to go back on the beach, they flocked in line to get back through the gates.

“I hope they come back every year and we’ll be her every year. It’s been great,” Donahoe said.

The last day of the festival ended on a high-note, with a fan favorite Luke Bryan.

"I love Luke Bryan. So, I am here for it tonight and I'm ready to go!" Donahoe said.