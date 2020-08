Last year, the Billboard Music Awards was held in Las Vegas, but there is no word yet on where or how this year's show will take place.

LAS VEGAS — The coronavirus has led to entertainment award shows being postponed in recent months, including the Billboard Music Awards.

On Friday, NBC announced that Kelly Clarkson will return to host the event for a third year in a row.

The show had been slated for April 29, but will now air on Oct. 14.