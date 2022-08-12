x
Bow Wow, Mario to perform at Hampton Coliseum this October

Rapper Bow Wow and singer Mario, along with a number of other musicians, are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this fall.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shad "Bow Wow" Moss arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "F9: Fast & Furious 9" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HAMPTON, Va. — A number of musicians are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this fall.

Rapper Bow Wow and singer Mario will headline the Millennium Tour: Turned Up on Friday, October 7.

The tour will also feature a number of other artists like Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Day26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, and Trillville.

The presale starts on August 18 at 10 a.m. and general tickets go on sale the following day.

For more information, click here.

Credit: Hampton Coliseum

