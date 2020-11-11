2020 CMA Awards: Winners list

Maren Morris and Luke Combs had big nights, especially Morris with her song 'The Bones.'

The Country Music Association Awards celebrated the best artists of the genre Wednesday night from Nashville, Tennessee.

The CMA Awards are normally held in November in Nashville, but this year’s show on ABC didn't have a normal audience of fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while keeping them physically distanced.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the event. Eric Church is 2020's Entertainer of the Year, while Maren Morris is country music's Female Vocalist of the Year. Morris also won both Single of the Year and Song of the Year with "The Bones."

Luke Combs, who continued his streak of success as one of country music’s biggest streaming artists with six nominations, including his first for entertainer of the year, won the CMA award for Male Vocalist of the Year. His "What You See Is What You Get" won Album of the Year.

Miranda Lambert, who was the leading nominee with seven, including her first entertainer of the year nomination in five years, won Music Video of the Year for "Bluebird."

Charley Pride, 82, was honored for his trailblazing career, as the three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer accepted the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The rich baritone singer became the genre's first Black superstar, charting 29 No. 1 hits between the 1960s and 1980s. Other recipients of the award include Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson.

The CMAs had a rocky road to the telecast, with Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard recently dropping out after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Country Music Association also faced criticism for a social media post it made declaring the show to be “a no drama zone,” apparently encouraging artists to remain apolitical. The association reversed course and later said it will “welcome every artist’s right to express themselves.”

Here's a list of this year's nominees and winners for the 54th annual CMA Awards:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

Producer: Dan Smyers Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Scott Moffatt Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce WINNER: “The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion WINNER: What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert WINNER: “The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I'm Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton “More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Producer: Dan Smyers “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

Producer: Dann Huff “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Producer: Greg Kurstin “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce WINNER: “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

Director: Patrick Tracy WINNER: “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

Director: Justin Clough “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

Director: Sam Siske “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Morgan Wallen