54th Annual CMA Awards returns to ABC

The 54th annual County Music Association ceremony, with COVID-19 precautions in place, is set to include performances by Lady A, Miranda Lambert, and more.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday on ABC.

The 54th annual County Music Association ceremony, with COVID-19 precautions in place, is set to include performances by Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, and Little Big Town.

This year’s nominees include Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor, and Ashley McBryde, who will join Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley for an opening tribute to Charlie Daniels. The singer-songwriter died in July at age 83.