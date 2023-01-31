Fall Out Boy coming to Virginia Beach for summer show

The band will perform at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Saturday, July 22.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready to "Dance, Dance": The Grammy-nominated pop-rock band Fall Out Boy is going on tour this summer, and one of the stops is in Virginia Beach.

The "So Much For (Tour) Dust" will take Fall Out Boy across the country following the release of their eighth album, "So Much (For) Stardust," which comes out March 24.

The band will perform at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Saturday, July 22. British rock band Bring Me The Horizon, singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent, and artist CARR are the opening acts.

Presales for the tour start Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General tickets will be available to buy starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.