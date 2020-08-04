Festival season begins with a whimper, to the chagrin of venues

Normally packed through the springtime, entertainment venues throughout the country have closed their doors in the name of social distancing.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you turn the volume all the way up and close your eyes, you could be forgiven for thinking it was a real live set.

Renowned DJ Steve Aoki was still throwing down hit after hit, and his energy was still notoriously high, but instead of looking out at a half-million faces, Aoki saw only a camera.

Streams like this have become commonplace as artists strive to entertain even as typical methods fall by the wayside with each new executive order.

Richard Parison, artistic director of one of those typical methods, the American Theatre in Hampton, says they chose to be proactive.

"We took early efforts to postpone the remainder of the season. All events through April are canceled," said Parison.

However, it's the spirit of that Aoki livestream that tells Parison that we will all be looking up at a stage together once again and that music will be one of the things that gets us there.

"We are working on online content so that artists can continue to nourish the souls of our community."