Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach

All of the performances are free, but it's recommended that you show up early to reserve a good spot since these concerts pull large crowds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts.

The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Those are just the more-widely-known compositions. There are some tunes in the lineup for classical music lovers, too.

Here's what you need to know:

Lake Matoaka, Williamsburg

This is part of the Symphony Under the Stars series

The show is on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

To keep the venue from being overcrowded, you'll need to get a wristband to enter. You can get one for free at the venue ticket office starting at 6 p.m.

Witness @VASymphony's summer "Symphony Under The Stars" series this Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 PM. Wristbands are required for entry & will be distributed at the box office for no charge starting at 6 PM, while supplies last. More info at https://t.co/p1tsMvvvuV pic.twitter.com/BTU8PuXq1K — William & Mary (@williamandmary) August 30, 2022

Yorktown Riverwalk Landing

This is part of the Symphony Under the Stars series

The show is on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Chesapeake City Park

This is part of the Symphony Under the Stars series

The show is on Sunday, Sept.4 at 7:30 p.m.

Neptune's Park, Virginia Beach