Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts.
The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Those are just the more-widely-known compositions. There are some tunes in the lineup for classical music lovers, too.
All of the performances are free, but it's recommended that you show up early to reserve a good spot since these concerts pull large crowds.
Here's what you need to know:
Lake Matoaka, Williamsburg
- This is part of the Symphony Under the Stars series
- The show is on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
- To keep the venue from being overcrowded, you'll need to get a wristband to enter. You can get one for free at the venue ticket office starting at 6 p.m.
Yorktown Riverwalk Landing
- This is part of the Symphony Under the Stars series
- The show is on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Chesapeake City Park
- This is part of the Symphony Under the Stars series
- The show is on Sunday, Sept.4 at 7:30 p.m.
Neptune's Park, Virginia Beach
- This is part of the Symphony by the Sea series, which is part of the Neptune Festival
- The show is on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.