Hampton Jazz Festival returning to the Coliseum for first time in three years

The popular music festival returns this summer following a three-year hiatus.
Credit: thaiprayboy - stock.adobe.com

HAMPTON, Va. — The lineup for the 53rd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival is now out!

The popular music festival is back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's jazz fest will be from June 23 - 25, 2023.

Confirmed artists include:

Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

  • Anthony Hamilton
  • Trombone Shorty
  • Stephanie Mills
  • Jonathan Butler


Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

  • Charlie Wilson
  • Chris Botti
  • Avery Sunshine
  • The Chuck Brown Band


Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

  • Fantasia
  • Babyface
  • Kenny G
  • Peter White

Tickets to the 53rd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are priced at $100, $90, $85, and $75 per ticket - per performance, plus applicable fees.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

For more information, visit HamptonJazzFestival.com.

