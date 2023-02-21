Hampton Jazz Festival returning to the Coliseum for first time in three years

The popular music festival returns this summer following a three-year hiatus.

HAMPTON, Va. — The lineup for the 53rd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival is now out!

The popular music festival is back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's jazz fest will be from June 23 - 25, 2023.

Confirmed artists include:

Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Anthony Hamilton

Trombone Shorty

Stephanie Mills

Jonathan Butler



Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

Charlie Wilson

Chris Botti

Avery Sunshine

The Chuck Brown Band



Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Fantasia

Babyface

Kenny G

Peter White

Tickets to the 53rd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are priced at $100, $90, $85, and $75 per ticket - per performance, plus applicable fees.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.