HAMPTON, Va. — Christmas bells are ringing now that the holiday season is in full swing.

You can celebrate with Hampton Roads Philharmonic at their annual Winter Classic concert.

The entire family can enjoy holiday favorites like A Christmas Festival, selections from the Nutcracker, A Festive Overture, selections from "The Polar Express" and 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Plus Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride which will be conducted by the Golden Baton Raffle Winner.

The concert is on Sunday, December 8 at the American Theatre in Phoebus, located at 125 East Mellen Street in Hampton, Virginia.

Tickets are $20 and are available on Ticketmaster.

