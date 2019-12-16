NORFOLK, Va. — A group from Norfolk is using instruments to teach students about more than just music.

The Mosaic Steel Orchestra meets with local students twice a week at schools like Hodges Manor Elementary in Portsmouth to teach steelpan music.

Dr. Anthony Hailey founded the group in 2007 and expanded its reach with the "junior ensemble" to teach music in marginalized neighborhoods. Dr. Hailey said beyond learning new instruments, the students also learn about leadership and collaboration.

“The essence is the elementary, the after school but then once we do that, we really want to affect the whole community with this art form," said Dr. Anthony Hailey.

Over the years, Dr. Hailey has mentored thousands of kids like 10-year-old Rhylei Andino.

“My mom keeps telling me Rhylei, keep doing it. I pushed you for a reason and that reason is for you to get better,” Andino said.

For Rhylei, learning a new instrument is a way to connect with her mom as the two now share a love of music.

“My mom plays the violin, and one day she’s going to pass the violin down to me, but first she wants me to start playing the instrument to get used to it,” Andino said.

Dr. Hailey hopes the Mosaic Steel Orchestra junior ensemble instills confidence and encourages excellence.

“With steel playing, playing this type of music, I think sets you up for operating in society,” Dr. Hailey said. “If you can function in here and get all the concepts to make this happen, you can transfer that anywhere and then plus, this does more for your self-esteem than anything.”

The Mosaic Steel Orchestra reaches students in Portsmouth, Norfolk and Newport News.

