Janet Jackson, Ludacris touring together; plan stop in Virginia Beach next May

Janet Jackson's tour is making stops in more than 20 states, but her only events in Virginia will be in Bristow on May 6, and in Virginia Beach on May 13.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Janet Jackson is stopping by Virginia Beach next May as part of her "Together Again" tour with rapper and special guest, Ludacris.

The singer, actress and songwriter got her start with her family's CBS show," The Jacksons," in 1976.

She's known for songs like "Together Again," "Rhythm Nation" and "That's the Way Love Goes." She's the youngest sister of Michael Jackson, but was never a part of her brothers' group, The Jackson 5.

Janet Jackson's tour is making stops in more than 20 states, but her only events in Virginia will be in Bristow on May 6, and in Virginia Beach on May 13.

The next closest destinations are Baltimore and Charlotte.