Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll coming to Virginia Beach

The Backroad Baptism Tour is making a stop on August 12 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll is coming to Virginia Beach as part of his upcoming North American Tour.

The Backroad Baptism Tour will take place in 44 cities and includes a stop on August 12 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach.

The tour will kick off at the end of July and will feature tour openers including Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Josh Adam Meyers, and more. Jelly Roll will also open on several dates throughout September for Eric Church.

Jelly Roll is known for his multi-genre career and independently releases his own music. He blends Old-School Rap, Classic Rock, Country, and Soul into his music, according to a press release.

He recently earned his first No. 1 on country radio with his debut country single "Son Of A Sinner." He dominated Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart with the single for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 24.

VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. The packages will include premium seats, VIP lounge access, a limited edition tour poster and more.