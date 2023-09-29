x
Music

Journey coming to Norfolk for 50th anniversary tour

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band will take the stage at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, April 26, 2024.

NORFOLK, Va. — The iconic rock band Journey is coming to Norfolk as part of their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band will be taking the stage in 30 cities across the country and will perform at Norfolk's Scope Arena on April 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by another '80s rock legend, TOTO ("Africa", "Rosanna").

They'll be playing many of their global chart-topping hits including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more. 

Journey's current lineup includes:

  • Neal Schon — Lead guitarist and founder
  • Jonathan Cain — Keyboards and backing vocals
  • Arnel Pineda — Lead vocals
  • Jason Delatka — Keyboards and vocals
  • Deen Castronovo — Drums and vocals
  • Todd Jensen — Bass

Tickets are now on sale on the SevenVenues website.

