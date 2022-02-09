Kecoughtan High's marching band readies for a new school year

This year's show is called "Rhapsody" which features arrangements of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The new school year is just days away and one Hampton high school is prepping for its first football game of the year.

Nick Conty is the band director for the Kecoughtan High School Marching Band, a position he's held for the past 14 years.

Ahead of the first kickoff, the marching band has spent several weeks of training and rehearsing. Band camp was held for several weeks in August, where the students learned marching and playing fundamentals, set drill (the pictures they form on the field) and music.