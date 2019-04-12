DETROIT — (AP) - The owners of a Detroit sports arena housing Kid Rock's restaurant say the musician won't renew his licensing agreement for the eatery.

The news comes after Kid Rock was recently filmed delivering a vulgarity-laced rant against Oprah Winfrey.

The musician and an Ilitch Holdings official said Wednesday the two parties agreed not to renew the deal coming up in April for the Little Caesars Arena restaurant.

Apparent cellphone video obtained by TMZ shows Kid Rock onstage recently at his Nashville steakhouse, using graphic language to convey his dislike of Winfrey or Joy Behar, co-host of “The View” talk show.

Although neither party tied the parting to the video or the ensuing backlash, the singer wrote Wednesday on Facebook that he still has “much love for the city of Detroit and the people/organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but" that he "learned long ago, go where you're celebrated, not tolerated."

